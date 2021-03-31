Boston College in Contact With '21 Center Jonas Aidoo

Another possible freshman target for the Eagles, but this will not be an easy one to land.

Boston College has been in contact with '21 center Jonas Aidoo out of Charlotte (NC) according to reports from Rivals.com. The four star recruit recently decommitted from Marquette after the firing of Steve Wojciechowski, and reopened his recruitment. Since his decision to do so, he has reportedly heard from UNC, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oklahoma St, Ohio St and Maryland. The 6'11 big man, rated 80th overall nationally by 247sports.com will undoubtedly be a hot commodity in the next few weeks.

Our SI All American team did a scouting report of Aidoo and said "He is an active 6-11 big with a 7-4 wingspan, efficient shooting ability from the perimeter and the ability to handle the ball and create. Add in his shot-blocking ability, and those attributes will make him an instant-impact player at the next level."

The Eagles are going to be in dire need of big men as their roster has been in flux. CJ Felder has entered the transfer portal, and has been courted by multiple SEC teams including Florida, Texas A&M and Arkansas. His transfer seems imminent. That leaves BC with James Karnik (who has yet to announce his intentions) and Justin Vander Baan, who played very limited minutes in '20-21.

Since the end of the season Boston College has lost Jay Heath (Arizona State), Wynston Tabbs (ECU), Rich Kelly (unknown), and Steffon Mitchell (NBA Draft). They have added Brevin Galloway (College of Charleston) and two freshmen in Kanye Jones and Devin McGlockton.

