SI All-American Candidate Jonas Aidoo Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: C Jonas Aidoo

Projected Position: Center

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-11, 215 pounds

School: Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights Athletic Institute

Schools of Interest: Kansas, Marquette, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Georgia, Miami, N.C. State, South Carolina, Providence and Houston.

Frame: Lean and cut build with room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Aidoo is super agile, quick, bouncy and runs the floor exceptionally well. Aidoo is stronger than he appears, and uses his versatility to keep the defense off balance and capitalize with calculated movements in the paint.

Instincts: Aidoo has great anticipation on both ends of the floor and uses his efficient stroke from the perimeter to draw out slower bigs. Aidoo is adept at exploiting matchup advantages and finishes efficiently with both hands.

Polish: Aidoo is super active around the rim and his shooting touch from the perimeter is what separates him from most bigs. Aidoo’s 7-4 wingspan and precise timing make him a devastating defensive presence in the paint. He’s versatile enough to bring the ball up the floor and create against slower bigs.

Bottom Line: Aidoo is an active 6-11 big with a 7-4 wingspan, efficient shooting ability from the perimeter and the ability to handle the ball and create. Add in his shot-blocking ability, and those attributes will make him an instant-impact player at the next level.