Multiple Prospects Set to Attend Boston College Football's Elite Camp
Boston College football has had an active summer so far.
Not only has the program been on top of recruiting, but also has hosted numerous camps this month. The two most notable being the Mega Camp on June 1 and QB School on June 8.
Now, Boston College is getting ready for their second-to-last camp of the summer called Elite Camp which is set to take place on Sunday.
Multiple prospects have already announced that they will be in attendance for the camp which ranges from the class of 2026 to 2028.
One prospect that will be at camp is class of 2028 cornerback/athlete Christian McGrail from Brooks School in North Andover, Mass. He made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday morning.
“Excited to be up at Boston College tomorrow. Looking forward to the competition,” said McGrail via X.
Also on the list of participants is class of 2027 offensive lineman Oliver Costello from St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H.
“Pumped to begin my camp season at Boston College tomorrow! Ready to get after it,” said Costello via X.
Class of 2026 athlete Amir Toussaint, a product of Brighton High School in Brighton, Mass., will be in Chestnut Hill on Sunday as well.
“Excited to begin my camp season at Boston College tomorrow,” said Toussaint via X.
The list of recruits also has class of 2027 running back Nicky Zin from Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y.
“Excited to be heading to the Boston College football camp tomorrow! Ready to compete and learn,” said Zin via X.
Class of 2027 cornerback/free safety Jahyden Alves-Armstrong from Newton South High School in Newton Mass., will be on campus for the event too.
"I Will Be Attending The Boston College ELITE Camp This Sunday. Can't Wait To Show Off My Skills," said Alves-Armstrong via X.
The next camp for the Eagles will be an Underclassmen Camp on June 22.