Boston College Extends Offer to '26 Five Star Kicker Jonathan Hewitt
Boston College football has sent out its latest offer in the class of 2026 to kicker/punter Jonathan Hewitt.
The rising high school senior made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday morning.
“After an amazing talk with Coach O’Brien and a visit with Coach Thurin and Coach McGriff, I am beyond blessed to receive a full scholarship offer from Boston College,” said Hewitt via X.
Hewitt is a product of Eaton High School in Eaton, Ohio. In 2023, he made 10 of 14 attempted field goals and 39 of 40 extra point attempts. He also had 20 punts, averaged 36 yards per punt, and nailed four inside the 20-yard line.
During his high school career, he has been named a Kohl’s All-American and two-time First-Team All-Ohio.
He has been a target for the Eagles in recent months as the prospect took a visit to Chestnut Hill on April 7 and had an official visit on Friday. Boston College special teams coordinator Matt Thurin also visited Hewitt back in January.
He is rated as a five-star kicker and 4.5 star punter as well as ranks No. 30 in kickers in his class, according to Kohl’s.
Currently, Boston College has 16 commitments for its class of 2026, the most recent coming from three-star running back Sedric Addison from Suwanee, Ga., who committed to the program on Monday.
At the moment, the Eagles class ranks No. 26 overall and No. 9 in the ACC with 183.81 points.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)