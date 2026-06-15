Pair of 2027 Three-Star Lineman Announce Commitment to Boston College Football

Around noon on Monday, the Boston College football program landed a pair of 2027 commits — three-star defensive lineman Kaleb Exume from Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Fla.) and three-star offensive lineman Dominic Maser, who is also a long snapper, from Tabor Academy (Marion, Mass.)

Both Exume and Maser took to social media to announce their commitments. Exume was previously committed to Louisville, but he rescinded that decision on Sunday and flipped a day later.

“Fly like a bird,” Exume wrote on Instagram in his commitment post.

Per his Instagram, 2027 three-star DL Kaleb Exume (@TheKalebExume), who de-committed from Louisville yesterday, is committing to @BCFootball.



At @Mooney_FB (Fla.), he registered 78 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 26 pressures, 3 PBU, 3 FF, and a blocked field goal in 2025. pic.twitter.com/HkCRQx8aJq — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) June 15, 2026

On X, Maser said: “100% committed.”

In 2025, the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Exume registered 78 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, 26 pressures, three pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal for the Cougars.

In addition to the Eagles and the Cardinals, Exume notably received offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Rutgers, UCF, and Virginia Tech.

He is ranked the No. 159 defensive lineman in the country, along with the No. 152 prospect from Florida in his class, according to 247Sports.

Maser, who is 6-foot-8, 305 pounds and hails from Duxbury, Mass., is ranked the No. 116 offensive lineman in the nation and the No. 11 player in the state.

He fielded offers from FBS, Power-Four programs such as UCF, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, and East Carolina but opted to stay close to home.

The Eagles’ 2027 recruiting class, which consists of only verbal commits for now, is up to 21 players overall. It ranks No. 42 in the country on 247Sports and No. 53 on Rivals.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026) RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026) QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026) DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026) S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026). DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026) OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.