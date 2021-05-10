Sports Illustrated home
Boston College Makes Top 10 for '22 DL Selah Brown

Eagles are in good position with a defensive lineman out of Kentucky, but still have work to do.
Author:
Publish date:

Selah Brown, a four star defensive lineman (per 247sports.com) announced his Top 10 on Sunday and Boston College made the list.

Brown from Louisville (KY) rounded out his list with Cincinnati, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Stanford, UCF, Wake Forest and West Virginia. He has seen his recruitment explode over the past few months adding new offers, and becoming the #31 Athlete (per 247sports.com) in the class. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Brown after he received his offer from Boston College. He talked about his relationship with defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase. "We spoke about how I play with a different edge that most kids do not have," said Brown. "We also spoke about how he’s coach many great defensive lineman in the past and that what he saw in them, he sees the same potential in me."

What did Oghobaase like about Brown? "He fell in love with my film and said my game was so dominant and it looks like I’m having fun playing."

