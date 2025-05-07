Three-Star Class of 2026 Athlete Commits to Indiana Over Boston College
Three-star class of 2026 athlete Trevor Gibbs has committed to the Indiana Hoosiers over Boston College.
The prospect made the announcement at his high school on Wednesday evening.
The Eagles were one of Gibbs’ final five schools. He chose Indiana over the Eagles, Purdue, Cincinnati, and Iowa.
The Crown Point, Ind,, native ranks No. 668 nationally, No. 60 in linebackers, and No. 6 in the state of Ind., according to 247Sports Composite.
Gibbs is a product of Crown Point High School. In 2024, he played on both sides of the ball and recorded over 35 receptions and 600 yards for nine touchdowns as well as over 60 tackles, three interceptions which included a pick six, and one forced fumble.
He received an offer from Boston College on Jan. 28 and announced an official visit to Chestnut Hill on May 30.
Currently, Boston College has 12 commitments for its class of 2026, EDGEs Mason Leak and Dominic Funke, defensive lineman Mac Fitzgerald, athletes Gerald Green Jr. and Steve Klein, offensive tackles Marcelino Antunes Jr. and Brady Bekkenhuis, wide receivers DJ Biggins and Alex Voss, quarterback D.J. Bordeaux, and interior offensive linemen Marek Jin and Dean Ruksnaitis.
The class ranks No. 19 overall and No. 6 in the ACC in 247Sports’ class of 2026 recruiting rankings with 155.53 points.
Boston College Class of 2026 Commits:
- Mason Leak, EDGE- 4-star (Bacon Academy, Colchester, Conn.)
- Mac Fitzgerald, defensive lineman- 3-star (Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.)
- Gerald Green Jr., athlete- 3-star (Moore Catholic, Staten Island, N.Y.)
- Marcelino Antunes Jr., offensive tackle- 3-star (Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.)
- Brady Bekkenhuis, offensive tackle- 3-star (Arlington High, Arlington, Mass.)
- DJ Biggins, wide receiver- 3-star (Kingswood Oxford, West Hartford, Conn.)
- Steve Klein, athlete- 3-star (Westwood High, Westwood, N.J.)
- D.J. Bordeaux, quarterback- 3-star (Legend High, Parker, Colo.
- Marek Jin, interior offensive lineman- 3-star (Phillips Exeter Academy, Exeter, N.H.)
- Dominic Funke, EDGE- 3-star (Xaverian Brothers, Westwood, Mass.)
- Dean Ruksnaitis, interior offensive lineman- 3-star (The Williston Northampton School, Easthampton, Mass.)
- Alex Voss, wide receiver- 3-star (Marvin Ridge, Waxhaw, N.C.)