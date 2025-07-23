Who are Boston College's Top Targets in the 2027 Class?
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have put together one of the best summers on the recruiting trail in recent program history, bringing the 2026 class total to 27 commitments, and earning the No. 41 spot in the 247Sports' composite rankings as of now.
With the summer surge having come to a close and the team's focus now shifting toward the season at hand, let's take a look at some of the Eagles' top targets in the upcoming 2027 class.
Boston College already holds two commitments, 3-Star safety Jackson Tucker and and 3-Star wide receiver Wesley Winn, but has extended offers to many talented prospects that could be difference makers in Chestnut Hill.
1. 4-Star QB Kamden Lopati - West Valley City, Utah
Though the Eagles seem to be a bit loaded in the quarterback room for the foreseeable future, that can change overnight, so landing a premium signal caller in each recruiting class is imperative.
Lopati, a 6-foot-2, 205 lb. quarterback from West Valley City, Utah, looks to be just that. He has taken two unofficial visits to Boston College already, and could be a major piece of the Eagles' 2027 class if O'Brien and the staff can earn his commitment.
He is an athletic, dual-threat quarterback with the versatility to make plays both through the air and with his feet. As a sophomore in 2024, Lopati threw for over 3,000 yards with 25 touchdowns and added 647 more yards on the ground with three extra scores.
2. 3-Star RB Isaiah Rogers - Springfield, Mass.
A local prospect, hailing from just over an hour from Boston College's campus, Rogers is an explosive running back with the ability to not only earn tough yardage inside, but also beat defenders to the edge and burn them downfield.
He stands at 5-foot-10, 190 lbs. and is ranked as the No. 12 running back in the nation, according to Rivals. The talented back was in Chestnut Hill last summer for an unofficial visit, but has not made a return trip to campus yet this year.
O'Brien and the Eagles' staff signed two running backs in the 2025 class and have earned two more commitments in from 2026 prospects, but like quarterback, this is a position that can quickly change, so continuing to add talent year in, year out is essential to a program's long term success.
3. 3-Star DT Lorenzo Tartamella - Holmdel, New Jersey
Tartamella, though a bit undersized as a defensive line prospect at 6-foot-3, 220 lbs., is a talented defender nonetheless. He hails from Red Bank Catholic High School in Holmdel, New Jersey, and has received interest from several major programs across the nation.
As a sophomore in 2024, Tartamella bounced around the defensive line, mostly serving along the outside, and showed his instinctual ability to get after the quarterback.
He is quick off the ball and has strong hands which he uses to shed blockers and go after the ball carrier. While he certainly still needs time to develop physically, many of the tools of a high level player are there.
4. TE Sydney Padilla - West Orange, New Jersey
Though unranked as a prospect currently, Padilla is a lengthy tight end that has begun to pickup some intrest from power four programs over the last year.
The 6-foot-3, 200 lb. target currently holds offers from Boston College, Syracuse and Rutgers despite having limited production as a sophomore in 2024. Padilla appeared in just six games and hauled in five receptions for 65 yards and two scores.
5. CB Taylor Daniels - Hillsborough, New jersey
Another unranked prospect that has begun to surge over the last year, Daniels is a compact cornerback prospect with incredible speed that looks to be an excellent option in the slot.
Just this summer alone, the New Jersey native has picked up scholarship offers from Duke, Pittsburgh and Minnesota to go along with existing offers from Boston College, Penn State and more.
The 5-foot-10, 178 lb. prospect was in Chestnut Hill last season for Boston College's win against Syracuse.
Class of 2027 Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)