4 Takeaways From BYU's Breakthrough Win Over Iowa State

FINALLY. Words cannot describe how frustrating it’s been for BYU fans to watch the Cougars come up 4 points short against than the 10 best teams in the country at every single opportunity, but finally, it’s over. BYU knocked off no. 6 Iowa State for its first home win over a top 10 opponent since BYU beat no. 2 Gonzaga 6 years ago. The Marriott Center magic made its glorious return as the Cougars put together their first complete game in nearly 6 weeks. What does it mean for BYU? Let's talk.

1. The best basketball player in the world plays for BYU

AJ DYBANTSA ABSOLUTE MASTERCLASS 🔥



The freshman played all 40 minutes en route to a win over No. 6 Iowa State 😳



(📸: @BYUMBB) pic.twitter.com/eqZDdanGTS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2026

Ok maybe that’s a stretch. But also, maybe not? AJ Dybantsa leads the nation in scoring. That is well established. He leads the nation in scoring and dropped 29 against the nation's 8th best defense per KenPom. What makes him the best basketball player in the country (and potentially the best pro in time) is his talent as a defender and playmaker. Dybantsa drew the assignment of guarding the best shooter in college basketball in Milan Momcilovic and held him to 5 points on 1/5 shooting. As a playmaker, Dybantsa set the tone with 10 rebounds and 9 assists and could have had more if BYU could hit open shots. The number one offensive player in the country has an offensive rating of 133.6. On Saturday, AJ had an offensive rating of 145.

Simply put, BYU will have a chance to reach every goal it has this year as long as he is on the court. Every run in March requires a transcendent player, and BYU might just have an immortal player. If BYU gets this level of play out of its freshman star the rest of the way, there is no ceiling for BYU.

2. That BYU team is a Final Four contender

The last point leads to this point. On Saturday, the selection committee released its preliminary top 16 seeds with Iowa State on the one-seed line. 8 hours later, that Cyclones team was outplayed, out-hustled, and out-muscled by a BYU team that flatly looked like the better basketball team. BYU has shown flashes of that ability this season, but for one night BYU put it all together and earned the kind of win that can move them up a seed-line on Selection Sunday.

What changed? It appears the answer is “want to”. BYU held an opponent under 70 points for the first time since December 19 and doubled up a top 20 rebounding team with 12 offensive rebounds to 6. It's also not as if the Cyclones were simply missing open shots, shooting 37% from 3 as a team. Rather, BYU beat Iowa State playing Iowa State's game: suffocating defense and physicality in the paint. BYU played an inspired brand of basketball Saturday that, if it can be maintained, can have BYU playing in April.

3. BYU desperately needs to find one more shooter

Every BYU player not named AJ Dybantsa shot 5/23 from three, many of which were wide-open looks. The good news for BYU is that many of them were wide-open looks. While BYU’s shooting was not what BYU fans have come to expect for a decade plus, BYU’s process offensive process against a juggernaut defense was terrific even if the shots didn’t fall. If BYU can just find one more shooter that can knock down those AJ-generated looks at a 40% clip, BYU could run the regular season table.

Ideally, that guy is Kennard Davis. Davis had an up-and-down night, but with a third scoring slot opened up by Richie Saunder’s injury, Davis has delivered. Davis gave BYU 17 points on three made threes in by far his best game of the season. With Dybantsa playing at this level, Davis is going to have at least seven open looks per game. BYU’s season hinges on if he can make at least three.

4. It's time to get allllllllll the way back on the Hype Train.

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Coming into Saturday, BYU had a solid tournament resume, but was missing a true signature win over a top 20 team. BYU was 0-6 against those teams due to what can only be described as a mental block. It felt like either BYU was going to break through or break apart, but finally broke through with a double-digit win over one of the five best teams in college basketball. That is the kind of win that can change a season. With the win, BYU is back in a great spot for March. BYU’s six quad one wins is just one shy of their regular season total from last season with three quad one games remaining on the schedule. Should they win out and notch a win or two in the Big 12 tournament, BYU has a real shot of climbing back to a 4-seed with an outside shot at a 3-seed. The last 10 games got unbelievably weird for BYU basketball, but now that they’ve seen the proverbial ball go in the hoop against the top 10 Cyclones, BYU has an opportunity to go on an unbelievable heat check.