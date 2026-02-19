Role Players Make the Difference in BYU's Road Loss to No. 4 Arizona

On Wednesday night, BYU's late comeback attempt at Arizona came up short in a 68-75 loss. Like they have so many times this season, the Cougars used a late surge to make this game competitive.

BYU trailed by 16 with five minutes remaining. The Cougars cut the lead to five and had the ball with a minute left. A turnover by Rob Wright led to an Arizona runout and ended the game.

BYU star freshman AJ Dybantsa led all scorers with 35 points on 13/28 from the field. Dybantsa was unstoppable at times, particularly during BYU's late run. Dybantsa's scoring efforts were not enough, however, as BYU didn't get enough production from role players.

Rob Wright got off to a quick start then cooled down as the game progressed. He finished with 13 points, but just 2 of his 13 points came in the second half.

BYU needed role players to step up in Richie Saunders absence. Instead, BYU's role players struggled to make open threes. Players not named Dybantsa or Wright were 1/8 from the three-point line. When BYU did get some late production from role players, namely Kennard Davis and Keba Keita, they cut into Arizona's lead.

If there is a silver lining in this game, it would be the second half performance of Kennard Davis and Keba Keita. Davis hit an open three and found ways to attack the rim. BYU will need that version of Davis if they are going to have a chance to upset Iowa State later this week.

Keba Keita looked healthier and like the former version of himself. At one point late in the game, Arizona guard Brayden Burries attacked the rim and tried to end the game with a dunk. Instead, Keita rejected Burries at the rim and gave BYU the ball back with a chance to make it a one-possession game. That was when Wright's turnover occurred.

Arizona, on the other hand, got exceptional performances from their role players in the absence of Koa Peat. Anthony Dell'Orso had a season-high 22 points against BYU. The Cougars have been unable to stop a concerning trend: allowing career nights by opposing players. On Wednesday night, it was Dell'Orso's that propelled Arizona to the win.

Arizona also got a standout performance from role player Ivan Karchenkov. Karchenkov finished with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

The Cougars will look to rebound on Saturday in a home game against no. 6 Iowa State.