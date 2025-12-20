AJ Dybansta Throws Down Insane Putback Dunk

In the first half against Abilene Christian, BYU true freshman AJ Dybansta had one of the best dunks in program history. With a few minutes remaining in the first half, Rob Wright missed a three-point shot. Dybansta, who was outside the three-point line when Wright put up the shot, crashed the boards. Dybansta out-jumped an Abilene Christian defender, grabbed the offensive rebound with one hand, and slammed down a put-back dunk.

AJ DYBANTSA OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/g8bQsKwsgt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 20, 2025

The dunk stunned the crowd and it came at a time where BYU was needing a spark after another slow start. Dybansta finished the first with 14 points on just 5 shots. He also had 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Dybansta's dunk understandably caught the attention of social media. BYU star wide receiver Parker Kingston weighed in.

Still recovering from that AJ dunk that happened 10 mins ago — The ROC (@byuROC) December 20, 2025

AJ DYBANSTA NASTY PUTBACK DUNK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KSE6odtx6U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2025

Dybansta's dunk sparked a mini run to end the first half. The Cougars will look to extend their lead in the second half.

LeBron James Greets Dybansta After Win Over Jazz

On Thursday night, BYU star AJ Dybansta was in attendance for the Lakers' win over the Utah Jazz. As soon as the final buzzer went off, Lakers star LeBron James went straight to Dybansta who was sitting courtside.

game recognizes game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/iXrfGscOkU — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) December 19, 2025

Dybansta and James exchanged a few words before he went to the locker room.

AJ Dybansta is projected to be a top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He is the best NBA prospect to ever put on a BYU uniform, and he is already a household name in NBA circles. Dybansta has worked out with Kevin Durant and many other stars in the league.

BYU has never had a player on its roster with as much notorioty and star power as Dybansta. Most importantly, he has lived up to the hype so far in Provo. Dybansta has looked every part of a top NBA Draft pick. He has scored when BYU has needed to score, but he's also been a willing passer. He impacts the game at every level, even as a rebounder. Dybansta's rebounding has improved as the season has progressed.

In fact, Dybansta is making college basketball history. According to OptaSTATS, Dybansta is the only D1 player over the last 30 years to have 90+ points, 30+ rebounds, 20+ assists, 60%+ field goal percentage, and no fouls in any four games. Dybansta has done that in the last four games for BYU.

The BYU freshman superstar had his first career double earlier this week. Dybansta had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Dybansta has scored 20+ points in four consecutive games. He is the first BYU player to do that since Tyler Haws in 2015. Haws would go on to become BYU's all-time leading scorer.

Most impressive has been Dybansta's ability to score in BYU's most important games. In the second half of the UConn game, Dybansta willed BYU back into the game against a very good UConn team. Against Clemson, Dybansta led BYU back from a 21-point deficit to beat the Tigers. Dybansta has the ability to take over a game like the best players that have played the sport. His future is incredibly bright and he will have a long career in the NBA. Players like LeBron James acknowledge that.

