AJ Dybantsa Leads Trio of BYU Players Named to All-Big 12 Teams

There was plenty of hype surrounding BYU entering the season. The Cougars landed AJ Dybantsa, a generational talent and one of the highest-rated recruits of all time, immediately generating a ton of buzz around the program.

BYU also welcomed back Richie Saunders, the heart and soul of the team and one of the best players in the country, and added Robert Wright, one of the country's top point guards.

Together, the trio made BYU one of the most anticipated teams in college basketball.

It's easy to see why many viewed the Cougars as an early favorite to reach the Final Four. On paper, that group of guys was as good as it gets in the sport.

Although the season hasn't gone as hoped, each of the three made their mark in Big 12 play.

Dybantsa was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team, and was the unanimous selection for Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Saunders was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, while Wright earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors. You can find the full list of Big 12 awards here.

Last season, Saunders was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and received the conference's Most Improved Player award. Wright, meanwhile, earned an honorable mention at Baylor. Both players have now received conference recognition in consecutive seasons.

Dybantsa led the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 26 points per game. Wright finished third in conference scoring at 20.6 points per game, while Saunders added 17.4 points per night.

Despite his impressive performances in the Big 12, Dybantsa missed out on Big 12 Player of the Year in favor of Arizona's Jaden Bradley.

However, Dybantsa remains a strong candidate to earn First Team All-American honors and is in the running for National Player of the Year alongside players such as Cameron Boozer, JT Toppin, Darius Acuff, Kingston Flemings, Joshua Jefferson, and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Now the postseason has arrived. Individual awards carry meaning, but what top players do in March is where their legacy is truly defined.

Unfortunately, Saunders' season was cut short, leaving Dybantsa and Wright to lead the Cougars into their most important games yet. Since Saunders' injury, the duo has averaged 43.3 points per game and combined for 48 points in BYU's win against Texas Tech.

With Selection Sunday only days away, the real test is about to begin—and BYU will be counting on Dybantsa and Wright to lead the way.