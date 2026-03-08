Kevin Young Credits Simplifying the Game as the Key to BYU's Win Over Texas Tech

With their backs against the wall and in the middle of another losing skid, the Cougars pulled off a huge win against No. 10 Texas Tech. More than anything, it restored belief.

When it was confirmed that Richie Saunders had torn his ACL, much of BYU's hope for a March Madness run seemed to fade almost instantly. However, BYU showed reslience in its first few games without him.

A win over Colorado, a near comeback against Arizona, and an upset victory against No. 6 Iowa State proved the team still had something left to give. They were not done yet.

Unfortunately, that momentum didn't last. The Cougars dropped their next three games. It began to feel as though this was the team's new identity—one that might lead to a short postseason.

Then came Saturday night.

Once again, BYU proved it can compete with the best, even without Saunders. So what changed?

During the postgame press conference, Kevin Young was asked how BYU was able to pull off another statement win after losing its previous games. He said, "We had to do some soul searching. I had to do a lot of thinking. What the conclusion of that was, we've just got to simplify things and just dumb it down and not try to get cute on defense."

He added that playing more simply would "hold [the team] accountable to play a little bit harder." That effort was evident throughout the game.

Injuries create opportunity. Several players have been asked to step up in recent weeks—some who likely never expected such significant roles this season.

Kennard Davis scored one point shy of his season high, and Mihailo Boskovic posted a career-high 13 points in the win against Iowa State

Khadim Mboup also contributed five points and 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes against the Cyclones

Aleksej Kostic entered the matchup with Texas Tech having scored in double figures in three straight games

Davis continued his strong play against the Red Raiders, scoring 16 points and knocking down four triples—the second-most he has made in a game this season

While increased minutes and roles have given these players opportunities to contribute, the real test still lies ahead. Several players on the roster have yet to play in the Big 12 tournament or March Madness. I asked Young what his message is to that group.

He said, "My experience of postseason basketball, whether it's March Madness or the NBA playoffs, is you just have to rely on your habits. You can't come out and do something uncharacteristic. You've got to rely on what's gotten you to that point. Do what you're good at, do your job, ultimately. And if you do that, then you're able to execute, and hopefully that leads to wins."

Given the injuries and how much the Cougars have struggled this season, skepticism about their postseason chances is fair. But wins against Iowa State and Texas Tech prove BYU can beat elite teams.

If the Cougars play with the same effort they showed against Texas Tech, they just might put the madness in March Madness.