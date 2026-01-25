AJ Dybantsa Scores Career High, Sets Freshman Record in BYU's Win Over Utah

In BYU's 89-84 win over Utah in early January, AJ Dybantsa was double or triple-teamed on nearly every possession. Despite being the primary focus of Utah's defense, Dybantsa put up 20 points and added 4 assists. Utah fans chanted "overrated" at Dybantsa, even in a loss.

Apparently, Dybantsa took that personally in BYU's 91-78 rematch win over Utah.

AJ Dybantsa scored a career high 43 points, a BYU freshman record. Dybantsa scored his 43 points on 15/24 from the field and 4/5 from three. He also added 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Unlike like the first matchup, Utah elected not to double team Dybantsa until late in the game. Dybantsa made Utah pay, scoring effortlessly around the rim and knocking down contested threes.

The moment of the game came late in the second half. Dybantsa had 38 points and the crowd was chanting for AJ to get the ball. Dybantsa dribbled into a stepback three and knocked it down, sending the Marriott Center into the loudest eruption of the afternoon.

BYU needed a scoring surge from Dybantsa as Utah had perhaps its best shooting night of the season. The Utes shot 62% from three, including 80% from three in the second half. Utah was also a perfect 11/11 from the free throw line. Despite the hot shooting, Utah couldn't keep pace with Dybantsa and the Cougars.

It's also worth noting that Dybantsa was coming off his worst outing of the season at Texas Tech. Dybansta responded with an exclamation point, proving that he is absolutely worthy of being the top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Dybantsa's record-setting outing overshadowed another great performance from BYU point guard Rob Wright. Wright had 21 points on just 11 shots. Wright was 6/11 from the floor and 2/3 from three. The Utes struggled to keep Wright in front of them, and he got to the free throw line multiple times where he was 7/8.

BYU's big three combined to score 76 of the Cougars' 91 points. Richie Saunders got off to a slugish start, but he finished with 12 points and 3 rebounds.

Utah was led by their top trio of Terrence Brown, Keanu Dawes, and Don McHenry. Those three combined to score 61 of Utah's 78 points. They also combined to shoot 10/12 from three. Their three-point shooting was the only reason this game wasn't a complete blowout.

With the win, BYU extended its winning streak over Utah to three games.

