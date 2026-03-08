BYU Point Guard Rob Wright Literally Played His Guts Out Against Texas Tech

On Saturday night, BYU bounced back in a major way by taking down no. 10 Texas Tech in the Marriott Center. The Cougars' exhausted themselves on both ends to pull out a gritty 82-76 win. The defensive effort was noticeably better after a trio of questionable showings.

Kevin Young challenged his players by simplifying the defense and trusting them to play good on-ball defense. Several players rose to the challenge, namely Rob Wright III, Kennard Davis, Khadim Mboup, and Keba Keita.

On the offensive end, BYU point guard Rob Wright III led the way with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. 23 of his 27 points came in the second half. Wright III took over the game and Texas Tech's guards had no answer for his combination of strength and quickness.

Wright III played his guts out - literally.

After the game in an interview with BYUtv's Spencer Linton, Kevin Young said his players were exhausted and that Wright III was "puking in a trash can in the huddle."

"Nobody really blinked, you know, in our locker room," Young said on the first half when Texas Tech drained 12 threes. "We talked about, yeah, they made shots, but we've got to make them miss. You know, I thought we played with more urgency in the second half, we started switching more, which kind of turned it more into a one-on-one game, which I thought helped not give them as many catch-and-shoot opportunities, but really the guys just played so hard to the point where we've got Rob puking in a trash can in the huddle. Keba was cramping up. Khadim's taking a shot to the neck, and it was just it was just an all-out warfare out there."

If there is one thing we have learned about BYU basketball since Richie Saunders' season-ending injury, it is that this team is capable of competing with anyone. They are also capable of losing to average teams if the defensive effort isn't where it needs to be. To win without multiple important players, BYU needs all-out effort all the time.

If that is a lesson that BYU has internalized over the last several weeks, the adversity has the potential to prepare this team for a potential run in March.

On Saturday, BYU's defensive effort across the board was excellent. When Kennard Davis' shots weren't falling at the beginning of the game, he found ways to impact the game in other ways.

Rob Wright III played, at least in the opinion of this author, the best defensive game of his BYU career. Wright III consistently kept Tech's quick guards in front of him and helped when Tech screened BYU into mismatches.

BYU's Keba Keita and Khadim Mboup slowed down the Texas Tech attack with their ability to defend Tech's guards one-on-one. BYU switched every screen and left those two on islands possession after possession - and it worked.

After scoring 46 points and shooting 63% from three in the first half, BYU held the Red Raiders to 30 points in the second half and 25% shooting from three.

Over the last few weeks, BYU has created the blueprint for success without Richie Saunders. Now, it's time to implement it in March.