AJ Dybantsa Sets Multiple Records with Triple-Double Against EWU

On Monday night, BYU true freshman superstar AJ Dybantsa set an NCAA record in BYU's win over Eastern Washington. Dybantsa finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Dybansta is now the youngest player in NCAA history to record a 30-point triple-double.

He is also the first freshman in the history of the Big 12 conference to record a triple-double, according to ESPN Insights. 33 points is also the most points in a triple-double in Big 12 history and only the second 30-point triple-double in conference history.

The records don't end there. Dybantsa is also the first player in conference history with consecutive games of 30 or more points while shooting 75% or better.

He is the first player in the last 30 years with a 30-point triple-double on 80% shooting from the field.

Dybantsa has been unstoppable throughout the month of December. He is the first D-1 player over the last 30 years to average 25 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, and 5 assists per game on 60% shooting.

Dybantsa is also the first BYU player to record a triple-double since 2016.

Dybantsa was extremely efficient on his way to the triple-double. He was 11/13 from the field and 2/3 from three. He was also 9/11 from the free throw line. He also added a pair of steals in the win. He has gone from one of the top freshman in the country to one of the top players in the country.

If Dybantsa continues to play as well as he did in December, he will have a real case to be the national player of the year.

Abdullah Ahmed Makes BYU Debut

AJ Dybantsa stole the headlines on Monday night - and for good reason. The other big storyline of the night was the BYU debut of Abdullah Ahmed. Ahmed is enrolled at BYU an eligible to play this year. According to head coach Kevin Young, Ahmed was dealing with an illness so he wasn't available to play very many minutes.

Ahmed played nine minutes and he made an impact in nine minutes. He grabbed five rebounds and had a block in his time on the floor. He also made a trip to the free throw line where he was 1/2. Those were his only points of the night.

The addition of Ahmed could be critical for BYU in conference play against teams with bigger frontcourts.

