College GameDay Crew Picks No. 13 BYU at No. 14 Kansas

On Saturday morning, the College GameDay crew was in Kansas to feature the highly-anticipated matchup between BYU and Kansas. The Cougars and the Jayhawks feature two of the best freshmen in college basketball in AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. At the conclusion of the show, the crew picked BYU-Kansas

Seth Greenberg: Kansas

"With this crowd and this place home court, I'm going Kansas."

Andraya Carter: Kansas

Jay Williams: Kansas

KenPom Predicts BYU at Kansas

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, predicted BYU vs Kansas. KenPom gives BYU a 36% chance to win with a projected final score of 79-75.

BYU ranks 15th in KenPom. The Cougars are ranked 11th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 25th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Jayhaws rank 14th in KenPom with an adjusted offensive efficiency ranking of 30th and a defensive efficiency ranking of 13th.

How to Watch BYU at Kansas

This game will be broadcast on ESPN. It will tipoff at 2:30 PM Mountain Time.

Time: 2:30 PM Mountain Time

Date: Saturday, January 31st, 2025

Channel: ESPN

Radio: BYU Radio & KSL News Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM in Utah)

Kevin Young Says BYU Needs a Big Win in the Big 12

The Cougars have a chance for a big bounce-back win on Saturday when they take on no. 14 Kansas in Kansas. While BYU was able to tally multiple marquee wins in non-conference play, the Cougars' resume lacks marquee wins in conference play. BYU head coach Kevin Young stressed the importance of winning a big game in Big 12 play.

When asked if he is concerned about the dangers of over-emphasizing one game in conference play, Coach Young said he's not concerned about that.

"No," Coach Young said in response. "We just worry about doing what we have to do. I think our guys are mature...It's just, it's a game. They're good, we're good. They have a good player, players, we have a good player and players, and it's just, you know, it's what you want. You want to play in games that matter and are meaningful and you want people to watch, you know, we want that... it's a Big 12 game to your point, we need to go win because we need a big win in the Big 12 and, and all that, but that doesn't make everything I just said not true either. So I think I kind of see it both ways."

The Cougars and the Jayhawks will be the center of the college basketball world on Saturday.

