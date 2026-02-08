BYU Basketball Comes Up Short Against Houston

The BYU basketball program has lost four consecutive games and five out of their last six games. The Cougars came up short once again on Saturday night in a physical game against Houston. The 77-66 loss marks the longest losing streak for BYU since 2023 when they were in the WCC.

Unlike the loss to Oklahoma State earlier in the week, there was a lot to like about BYU's effort in this game. The defense was much improved compared to the week before, but it was Houston that outrebounded BYU down the stretch on their way to a victory.

BYU's struggles from the free throw line also prevented them from making this a closer game. The Cougars got to the free throw line 28 times, but they made just 16 of those free throws. The 57% from the free throw line allowed Houston to maintain a lead in the closing minutes.

Another positive from this game was true freshman sensation AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring, had 28 points on 9/14 from the floor. Dybantsa was the priority of the Houston defense and he was often met with double teams. Despite that, he led all scorers and improved on his scoring average.

Rob Wright also played an efficient game against Houston. Wright had 17 points on 6/9 from the field. He was a perfect 3/3 from the three-point line.

To win this game, BYU needed more from star Richie Saunders. Saunders had an uncharacteristic shooting night. He had 7 points on 1/8 shooting. Saunders is known for his ability to impact the game on all levels, but that wasn't the case on Saturday. He was -18 in 33 minutes, the worst +/- on the team.

For Houston, it was true freshman star Kingston Flemings that led the way with 19 points. Flemings was the go-to guy down the stretch and he made a string of clutch shots to put this game away.

Most importantly, this game gives BYU something to build off of. The defensive effort was much better and it gives the Cougars a blueprint to use on the defensive end. If BYU plays with that level of effort moving forward, they will break the losing streak and string together a lot of wins.

BYU will try to end the losing streak on the road on Tuesday at Baylor. The Cougars are in desperate need of a win.

