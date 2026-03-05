It's been a tough season for BYU, and there hasn't been much to celebrate. Injuries, poor performances, and losing streaks have defined a year that hasn't met expectations.

However, one storyline should at least give fans something to hold onto. Since the loss of Richie Saunders, BYU has been forced to dig deeper into its bench. No one has taken advantage of the increased opportunity more than Aleksej Kostic.

The Austrian guard is starting to look like the player the Cougars recruited this past offseason. Known for this three-point shooting, Kostic has been given the green light in recent games. After making just 10 triples in his first 16 appearances, he has knocked down 14 threes over his last six.

Now 24-60 on the season, Kostic is shooting 40% from deep. He has made four threes in each of the last three games, scoring in double figures in every contest. During that stretch, he is 12-24 from beyond the arc, a blistering 50% clip.

For some, his emergence may come as a surprise given his projected role entering the season. But a closer look at his career before BYU makes it clear the staff brought him in for exactly this reason.

Kostic joined the Arkadia Traiskirchen Lions of Austria's top division in 2021 at just 16 years old. During his time there, he played with and against many pros. Some were nearly 20 years older than him.

It didn't take long for him to grow into that environment.

In his first season, he averaged 1.3 points in just 8.3 minutes per game, appearing in 11 contests. In year two, his minutes jumped to 21.9 per game — and so did his production. Kostic played in 28 games, increased his scoring average to eight points per game, and shot a scorching 47% from three.

By years three and four, both his role and production continued to climb, as he averaged double figures in each season. Last year in particular, Kostic posted 13.5 points per game while shooting 37% from three in 25 minutes per contest — all while competing against grown men.

Across all four seasons with the Lions, Kostic shot:

169-435 (39%) from three

329-763 (43%) from the field

151-182 (83%) from the free throw line

He is only 3-3 from the charity stripe at BYU this season, so it may be worth it for the Cougars to try getting him to the line more often.

While three-point shooting was his calling card in Austria, Kostic also showed an ability to create his own shot, scoring in the midrange and finishing at the rim. BYU fans have begun to see flashes of that in recent games. You can watch some of his overseas highlights below.

Beyond his club career, Kostic earned a call-up to the Austrian national team for World Cup qualifiers. After two years playing with the U18 squad, he made his senior debut on November 24, 2024, against Armenia. In just 17 minutes, he scored 10 points and knocked down two triples.

Once again, he found himself sharing the floor with players much older than him. One of them was fellow countryman Jakob Poeltl, now in his ninth NBA season and a current starter for the Toronto Raptors.

Given his production in Europe, it always felt like a matter of time before it translated to BYU. Like many European players adjusting to the college game, Kostic needed time. He also wasn't expected to play significant minutes this season given the projected rotation.

Injuries changed that.

Kostic may not be known for his defense, but his offensive upside is undeniable. His recent shooting surge has been a bright spot in an otherwise difficult stretch for the Cougars. If BYU is going to make any noise in March, his scoring could provide pivotal alongside AJ Dybantsa and Rob Wright.

There are still plenty of issues the team must address, but Kostic's emergence is a welcome development this late in the season. If the past few games are a glimpse of his future, BYU would be wise to do everything possible to keep him in Provo next year.

Kostic has steadily developed throughout his career, and right now, he shows no signs of slowing down.