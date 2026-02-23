BYU Asks Fans to Wear Black for Blackout Game Against UCF

On Tuesday night, BYU will host the UCF Knights in the Marriott Center. BYU-UCF is a pivotal game for both teams. BYU is looking to build its first winning streak without Richie Saunders in the lineup and improve its NCAA Tournament seeding. UCF, according to the latest projections from Joe Lunardi, is on the right side of the bubble and trying to stay in the projected tournament field.

BYU is going to try something new against UCF: a blackout basketball game. During BYU's game against Iowa State, BYU asked fans to wear black on Tuesday night.

BYU-UCF will be a late 9:00 PM Mountain Time tip.

Kevin Young Says Iowa State Game Was 'The Loudest He Had Ever Heard The Marriott Center'

After BYU's signature win over Iowa State, BYU head coach Kevin Young said it was the loudest he had ever heard the Marriott Center.

"I have to say, the ROC is special. It really is," Young said. "That was the loudest I've personally ever heard this building. It was unbelievable. They do so much for our guys. Commissioner Yormark was here. I believe it was his first time in the building and I said, 'Buckle up buddy, get ready.' And they delivered in a major way."

Young continued, saying "I know I'm the head coach here, but at the end of the day, I'm a fan of basketball. I love basketball and I love the passion that surrounds it. I don't know if you find a more passionate fanbase than BYU and they helped carry us to a huge win."

In the second half, Iowa State trimmed BYU's lead to three with 7:21 remaining. At that point in the game, the Cyclones had captured the momentum after trailing by double digits just a few minutes before.

Then, BYU went on a mini 4-0 run over a two-minute stretch to extend the lead back to seven. Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger called a timeout to slow down the BYU run.

During the timeout, BYU put a message on the jumbotron:

"T.J. Otzelberger called a timeout to quiet the crowd. Will you comply?"

The Marriott Center crowd got on its feet during the timeout and made as much noise during the timeout as they were making during the game. The noise and energy continued when play resumed. BYU came out of the timeout and immediately extended the lead from 7 to 12.

After the game, The ROC posted on social media, saying "Not sure if it's ever been louder in the Marriott Center."

Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell quoted the post and said, "I concur."

The Cougars will be back in the Marriott Center on Tuesday night for another critical game against UCF.