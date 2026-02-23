BYU Climbs Into the Top 20 After Win Over Iowa State

On Monday, the Associated Press released the updated top 25 as the men's basketball season nears the postseason. BYU, who is coming off a signature win over Iowa State, climbed back into the top 20 to number 19.

BYU is one of six Big 12 teams in the top 25. Three of the top five teams in the poll are from the Big 12, including Iowa State. The Cyclones moved up to number four after beating no. 2 Houston last week.

Below is the full top 25.

Duke Arizona Michigan Iowa State Houston UConn Florida Purdue Gonzaga Illinois Virginia Nebraska Michigan State Kansas St. John's Texas Tech Alabama North Carolina BYU Arkansas Miami (OH) Tennessee Saint Louis Louisville Vanderbilt

BYU Asks Fans to Wear Black Against UCF

On Tuesday night, BYU will host the UCF Knights in the Marriott Center. BYU-UCF is a pivotal game for both teams. BYU is looking to build its first winning streak without Richie Saunders in the lineup and improve its NCAA Tournament seeding. UCF, according to the latest projections from Joe Lunardi, is on the right side of the bubble and trying to stay in the projected tournament field.

BYU is going to try something new against UCF: a blackout basketball game. During BYU's game against Iowa State, BYU asked fans to wear black on Tuesday night.

BYU-UCF will be a late 9:00 PM Mountain Time tip.

Kevin Young Says Iowa State Game Was 'The Loudest He Had Ever Heard The Marriott Center'

After BYU's signature win over Iowa State, BYU head coach Kevin Young said it was the loudest he had ever heard the Marriott Center.

"I have to say, the ROC is special. It really is," Young said. "That was the loudest I've personally ever heard this building. It was unbelievable. They do so much for our guys. Commissioner Yormark was here. I believe it was his first time in the building and I said, 'Buckle up buddy, get ready.' And they delivered in a major way."

Young continued, saying "I know I'm the head coach here, but at the end of the day, I'm a fan of basketball. I love basketball and I love the passion that surrounds it. I don't know if you find a more passionate fanbase than BYU and they helped carry us to a huge win."

The Cougars will be back in the Marriott Center on Tuesday night for another critical game against UCF.