BYU Basketball Cracks the Top Five in ESPN Top 25 Rankings
The BYU basketball program is entering perhaps the most anticipated season in program history. After a Sweet 16 appearance in Kevin Young's first season, the Cougars welcome in one of the nation's best recruiting classes, headlined by five-star recruit and projected no. 1 pick AJ Dybansta. BYU also brings in five-star transfer Rob Wright while bringing back returning starters Richie Saunders and Keba Keita.
The Cougars have become a consensus preseason top 10 team. Some outlets have BYU as high as the top five. ESPN released a preseason top 25 and BYU climbed into the top five.
All eyes will be on Provo, Utah, next season, as No. 1 recruit A.J. Dybantsa arrives in college to suit up for the Cougars. How has Kevin Young built around Dybantsa? Teaming him up with high-level scorer Richie Saunders on the wing was a great start, and landing Robert Wright III at point guard was a boost. That trio should be one of the country's most explosive on the offensive end.- Jeff Borzello, ESPN
In addition, two more high-level shooters with size -- Kennard Davis (Southern Illinois) and Tyler Mrus (Idaho) -- are entering the program via the portal.
The BYU fanbase had high expectations for Kevin Young when he was hired away from the Phoenix Suns. Young has not only met those expectations, but exceeded them. He has recruited at a higher level than any coach in BYU history, and he's only 13 months into the job. BYU has the potential to do something special next season, but they will have to do it under the national spotlight. As Borzello wrote, "All eyes will be on Provo, Utah next season."