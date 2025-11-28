How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Dayton in Terry Chocolate's Final
On Friday night, BYU basketball fans will be able to enjoy some BYU basketball while they enjoy their Thanksgiving leftovers. The Cougars are in Kissimmee, Florida for the Terry's Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational. After beating Miami in the first round, BYU will take on Dayton in the championship. Dayton beat Georgetown in overtime on Thursday to advance to the final.
Below is all the information you need to watch BYU basketball vs Dayton.
How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Dayton
Time: 7:35 PM Mountain Time
Date: Friday, November 28th, 2025
Channel: ESPN
Radio: BYU Radio
What's At Stake
BYU basketball is looking to stack more quality wins on its resume. The Cougars, coming off strong second half against Miami, are looking to get a win over a good, not great, Dayton team. Miami and Georgetown will face on on Friday morning in battle for third place. This is the second last chance for BYU to get a quality win in the non-conference slate. BYU will take on Clemson in a few weeks - that will be the last resume-building opportunity before conference play kicks off in January.
BYU is currently 5-1 on the season with wins over Villanova, Miami, and Wisconsin. The lone loss came in a narrow 86-84 loss to the UConn Huskies.
What the Analytics Say
KenPom, the industry leader in predictive college basketball analytics, gives BYU an 82% chance to win this game. KenPom projects the final score to be 80-70 in favor of the Cougars.
KenPom currently ranks BYU as the 8th best team in college basketball. Dayton ranks 68th in the same rankings. BYU's adjusted offensive efficiency is 4th nationally and their adjusted defensive efficiency is 19th nationally. BYU has too many weapons to not be an explosive offense. Therefore, the Cougars will go as far as their defense will take them. If BYU is able to make it tough on opposing offenses, they could get a lot of results like the one last week against Wisconsin. BYU can score with the best of the best in college basketball, but their ceiling will depend on their defense.
Dayton ranks 98th in offensive efficiency and 45th in defensive efficiency. The Flyers pulled out an 84-79 overtime win over Georgetown to advance to the championship game.
ESPN BPI is slightly less bullish on BYU's chances. BPI gives BYU an 81% chance to beat the Flyers.
Oddsmakers currently favor BYU by 10.5 points.d