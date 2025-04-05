Cougs Daily

BYU Basketball Has At Least Four Scholarships to Fill

Casey Lundquist

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo the Cougar performs during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The 2025-2026 BYU basketball roster is starting to take shape. A trio of BYU players entered the transfer portal after BYU got knocked out of the Sweet 16, and the Cougars already added a piece in Washington transfer Dominique Diomande. As of this writing, Kevin Young and his staff will need to fill at least four more scholarships and potentially more.

Departing Players

BYU will lose four seniors to graduation and three scholarship players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

  • Mawot Mag - Graduation
  • Fousseyni Traore - Graduation
  • Trey Stewart - Graduation
  • Trevin Knell - Graduation
  • Dallin Hall - Transfer Portal
  • Kanon Catchings - Transfer Portal
  • Elijah Crawford - Transfer Portal

Pending Decisions

A pair of BYU players will be deciding between turning pro and returing to college for another season. Egor Demin and Richie Saunders are potential NBA Draft picks.

  • Richie Saunders - Senior
  • Egor Demin - Sophomore

If either Saunders or Demin enters the NBA Draft, they will leave a large void that BYU will need to fill in the transfer portal. The number of scholarship players needed could grow to six if both Saunders and Demin turn pro.

Returning Players

Five scholarship players have eligibility remaining. Most will return to BYU at this point.

  • Keba Keita - Senior
  • Mihailo Boskovic - Senior
  • Dawson Baker - Senior
  • Brody Kozlowski - Sophomore
  • Khadim Mboup - Freshman
  • Towsend Tripple - Junior
  • Max Triplett - Senior
  • Jared McGregor - Senior

Incoming Players

The story of the offseason will be the arrival of AJ Dybansta. Dybansta is the favorite to be the top overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Cougars will also welcome Washington transfer Dominique Diomande.

  • AJ Dybansta - Freshman
  • Xavion Staton - Freshman
  • Dominique Diomande
