BYU Basketball Has At Least Four Scholarships to Fill
The 2025-2026 BYU basketball roster is starting to take shape. A trio of BYU players entered the transfer portal after BYU got knocked out of the Sweet 16, and the Cougars already added a piece in Washington transfer Dominique Diomande. As of this writing, Kevin Young and his staff will need to fill at least four more scholarships and potentially more.
Departing Players
BYU will lose four seniors to graduation and three scholarship players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
- Mawot Mag - Graduation
- Fousseyni Traore - Graduation
- Trey Stewart - Graduation
- Trevin Knell - Graduation
- Dallin Hall - Transfer Portal
- Kanon Catchings - Transfer Portal
- Elijah Crawford - Transfer Portal
Pending Decisions
A pair of BYU players will be deciding between turning pro and returing to college for another season. Egor Demin and Richie Saunders are potential NBA Draft picks.
- Richie Saunders - Senior
- Egor Demin - Sophomore
If either Saunders or Demin enters the NBA Draft, they will leave a large void that BYU will need to fill in the transfer portal. The number of scholarship players needed could grow to six if both Saunders and Demin turn pro.
Returning Players
Five scholarship players have eligibility remaining. Most will return to BYU at this point.
- Keba Keita - Senior
- Mihailo Boskovic - Senior
- Dawson Baker - Senior
- Brody Kozlowski - Sophomore
- Khadim Mboup - Freshman
- Towsend Tripple - Junior
- Max Triplett - Senior
- Jared McGregor - Senior
Incoming Players
The story of the offseason will be the arrival of AJ Dybansta. Dybansta is the favorite to be the top overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Cougars will also welcome Washington transfer Dominique Diomande.
- AJ Dybansta - Freshman
- Xavion Staton - Freshman
- Dominique Diomande