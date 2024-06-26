BYU Basketball Hires Jordan Brady as Director of Player Development
Ever since his hiring, BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young has tried to model the BYU basketball program after an NBA organization. He took another step in that direction by hiring former G League head coach Jordan Brady as the Director of Player Development.
"We are so excited to welcome Jordan and his family to BYU," Young said in the official press release. "Jordan is the perfect fit for this role as director of player development. He has worked with players at the highest level and knows what it takes to succeed. Having been a head coach, and a successful player, he brings valuable insight as he oversees all aspects of our player development program. He exemplifies everything we want our players to be about. I couldn’t be happier to add him to our staff."
Brady was the head coach of the Wisconsin Herd from 2017-2019, the NBA affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. Over the last two years, he has been an assistant coach for the Wind City Bulls.
Brady played his college ball at nearby UVU and Salt Lake Community College. He went on to play for the Utah Flash where he was coached by Kevin Young. Their paths came full circle on Wednesday when Brady was named the Director of Player Development.
Having someone with Brady's credentials on staff that is dedicated to player development will go a long way in the individual development of each player. In the NBA, each coach is dedicated to the development of 2-3 players. With Kevin Young's new staff, they have the potential to set up their player development plan in the same format.