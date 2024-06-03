BYU Basketball Hires Will Voigt as Lead Assistant
After weeks of rumors surrounding his name, BYU basketball has hired Will Voigt as an assistant coach. Voigt will be Kevin Young's lead assistant according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Voigt has connections to Kevin Young through the NBA - he was the head coach of the Austin Spurs, the G-League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. He also has years of experience as a head coach in the international ranks.
“Will is someone I’ve had great respect for,” Young said in the official press release. “He is a creative thinker, very organized and has an unmatched work ethic. Will has years of head coaching experience in the NBA G-League, as well as vast experience coaching all over the world, including in the Rio Olympics. He’s not afraid to push the envelope creatively, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Will is a high-level coach who I will lean on heavily.”
Voigt was the creator of the "Peel Switch" defense, which he will likely run at BYU. Here's an explanation of the "Peel Switch" defensive philosophy.
With Voigt on board, BYU still has two more assistant coaching spots to fill before next season.
Prior to his time as the head coach of the Austin Spurs, spent one season as the head coach of the Zamalek of the Egyptian Basketball Super League and Basketball Africa League
On two separate ocassions, Voigt was the head coach of German Bundesliga side Telekom Baskets Bonn, after serving as the head coach of the Angola National Basketball team from 2017-20. During that time, he coached former BYU Cougar Brandon Davies.
Back in 2015, he was named the head coach of the Nigerian national team at AfroBasket.
In 2014-15, he was the assistant coach for the Shanxi Brave Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association. He was the head coach of the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA Development League from 2009-14.