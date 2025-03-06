BYU Basketball is Locked Into the 4-Seed in the Big 12 Tournament
After a monumental win over Iowa State, BYU is locked into the 4-seed for the upcoming Big 12 tournament. The Cougars could have snuck up to the 3-seed if Texas Tech would have lost two games this week. However, the Red Raiders took care of business against Colorado on Wednesday night and locked BYU into the 4-seed.
Using KenPom win probabilities, here are the projected Big 12 standings with one weekend left to play in the regular season.
The Iowa State Cyclones are locked into the 5-seed for the Big 12 tournament. If Iowa State takes care of business in their first game in the tournament, BYU and Iowa State will rematch for the second time in as many weeks.
Projected Big 12 Men's Tournament Bracket
With the win over Iowa State, BYU is guaranteed a double bye in the Big 12 tournament. If the season ends as KenPom projects, BYU would play either Iowa State, UCF, or Cincinnati in the quarterfinals. The Cyclones would be heavily favored to advance to the quarterfinals to take on BYU.
With a win in the quarterfinals, BYU would advance to the semifinals where they would likely face Houston. In that scenario, BYU's offense will have gone through a gauntlet of some of the best defenses in the conference. After facing Iowa State this week, the Cougars could face Iowa State again and Houston. Theoretically, that could really help BYU prepare for the NCAA Tournament.