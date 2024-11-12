BYU Basketball Looks to Get Third Straight Win in First-Ever Matchup vs Queens
As BYU hoops gears up to host Queens University on Wednesday night (9pm ET, streaming on ESPN+), Cougar fans can look forward to what should be another fun early-season matchup. While this may seem like an easy non-conference game on paper, the Royals bring energy and toughness that could make things interesting at the Marriott Center.
The Cougars So Far
The Cougars are off to a hot start, with two wins under new head coach Kevin Young, who’s quickly made his mark on the program. Young’s early success makes him the first BYU coach since Roger Reid to start his career with two straight wins. After last season’s 23-11 record and NCAA tournament appearance, BYU looks poised to build on that momentum as they enter their first year in the Big 12.
BYU’s offense has been a highlight, averaging an impressive 87 points per game and ranking 27th in adjusted offensive efficiency. Freshman guard Egor Demin is leading out with 19 points and 9 assists per game. Utah transfer Keba Keita has quickly become a disruptor in the paint, averaging a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Some early season highlights below (you're welcome).
The Marriott Center crowd, one of the most dedicated in college basketball, will be a huge factor. Last season, BYU ranked in the top 10 nationwide for attendance.
Queens University Royals
Queens University, also undefeated, brings a tough and fast-paced style of play. They lead the ASUN Conference in rebounding, pulling down an impressive 53 boards per game. The Royals have also been a defensive powerhouse, holding teams to just 46.5 points per game. A big part of that defense is 7-foot center Malcolm Wilson, who’s currently averaging seven blocks and 12 rebounds per game. Wilson’s shot-blocking has made it difficult for opponents to score inside.
The Royals have shown some firepower off the bench, too, with guard Asjon Anderson averaging 16 points per game. He’s been a consistent scorer, hitting big shots and leading scoring runs. There’s an added twist for Queens in this game: assistant coach Bobby Horodyski, a former BYU staffer, will return to Provo, and Utah native Jaxon Pollard will be playing in his home state.
Matchups to Watch
- Egor Demin vs. Queens’ Perimeter Defense: Demin’s playmaking and shooting have been key for BYU, but Queens has been excellent at shutting down opponents from deep. This will be a good test for the freshman as he faces a defense that’s held teams to an impressive 11% from beyond the arc.
- Keba Keita vs. Malcolm Wilson in the Paint: Both teams have strong players down low, so the battle between Keita and Wilson could be a factor. Keita’s scoring and rebounding will go head-to-head with Wilson’s shot-blocking and physicality.
Game Pace
Queens loves to push the pace, ranking eighth nationally in speed of play. If they can get BYU running and disrupt the Cougars’ half-court game, they might be able to keep this one close. BYU’s goal will be to stay calm, run their offense efficiently, and use the home-court energy to their advantage.
Prediction: BYU is Tough to Beat in the Marriott Center
While Queens has the grit and defensive chops to make this a competitive game, BYU’s offensive firepower and the home-court ROC crowd should give the Cougars a the win in this one. Queens might keep things close if they can set the pace, but BYU will win this one by staying in control.