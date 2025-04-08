BYU Basketball Point Guard Egor Demin to Announce NBA Decision on Tuesday
BYU point guard Egor Demin will announce his NBA decision on Tuesday morning, he announced on social media. Demin will join BYU Sports Nation to announce whether he will declare for the NBA Draft or return to BYU for one more season.
When Demin came to BYU, it was assumed that he would be a one-and-done. Over the last year in Provo, Demin has slowly entertained the idea of returning for one more season. Getting Demin back would be a major boost to the 2025-2026 BYU basketball roster. BYU would have two potential first round picks on the same team and would likely go into the season as a top 15 team.
Demin played his best basketball of the season in the NCAA tournament. Against Alabama in the Sweet 16, Demin had 15 points and 7 assists. Demin put a lot of pressure on the Alabama defense when he attacked the rim. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. He is a projected first round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
If Demin decides to return to BYU, the goal for him will be to improve as a shooter. If Demin even marginally as a shooter, he would be one of the best point guards in the country. He shot just 27% from three last season. Despite his struggles, Demin was effective. A sophomore Demin would make BYU a top 15 preseason team in the country next season.
If Demin declares for the NBA Draft, he will need to quickly improve as a jump shooter. Every point guard in the NBA needs to be able to consistently hit shots. Demin hasn't proven that he can do that just yet. Still, his upside at his size would get him drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft.
If Demin returns to BYU, incoming five-star recruit AJ Dybansta would be a big reason why.
BYU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.
told the media that the arrival of AJ Dybansta could impact his decision to come back to BYU for one more season.
"I think this is the start of something really beautiful [at BYU]," Demin said. "As you know, AJ is coming and he could be one of the reasons I want to be back next year. KY he's an amazing guy, and I'm super grateful for everything he did."
The Russian native, who came to BYU via the EuroLeague, says he does not regret his decision to come to BYU. "The thing I can say is my decision earlier in the Summer coming here was not a mistake at all. I'm super proud of my family that helped me to make this decision.