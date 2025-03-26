BYU Basketball Guard Egor Demin Has Played His Best Basketball in March
On Thursday evening, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program will be playing in the Sweet 16. The Cougars are coming off a dramatic win over 3-seed Wisconsin. To get to the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history, BYU will need to take down 2-seed Alabama. The Cougars are the Crimson Tide feature two of the best offenses in the sport.
BYU point guard Egor Demin has played a critical role in BYU's NCAA Tournament run so far. The future NBA Draft pick is playing his best basketball at the best time, and he's showing why he is regarded so highly in NBA circles. In the first round against VCU, Demin scored 15 points on 6/11 shooting. He also added four assists and a pair of rebounds.
When VCU got out to a hot start offensively, it was Demin that got the scoring started for BYU. Demin made 3/4 threes in the first half against the Rams and helped BYU get out to a lead late in the first half. The Cougars maintained the lead throughout the second half.
In the second round against Wisconsin, Demin elevated his play to a higher level. Demin finished just shy of a triple double with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, and just 1 turnover. As BYU was trying to close out Wisconsin, Demin hit a critical three from the logo to extend BYU's lead. Demin's length creating passing lanes that created problems for the Wisconsin defense.
This is the first time in program history that BYU has advanced to the Sweet 16 without a national player of the year. Individual development from players like Egor Demin is why BYU has been able to put together one of best NCAA Tournament runs in program history.
If BYU is going to beat Alabama, Demin is going to need to be great once again. When Demin operates at a high level, he creates so many open looks for his teammates. One strength of the Alabama defense is preventing threes. For BYU, Demin could be the difference between getting good lucks from three or not. When Demin operates the pick-and-roll at a high level, the BYU offense reaches an extra gear of efficiency.