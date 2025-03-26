BYU Basketball Guard Egor Demin Has Played His Best Basketball in March

Near triple-double for Egor Demin in BYU’s Sweet 16 clinching win over Wisconsin: 11 points, 8 boards, 8 assists, and just 1 turnover in 27 mins. He dotted every pass in the book, maneuvered pressure with patience, hit a pair of threes, and used his length on defense. pic.twitter.com/9HjkInqgCz