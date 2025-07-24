BYU Basketball Puts Finishing Touches on 2025-2026 Roster
The 2025-2026 BYU basketball roster is pretty much finalized. Between the transfer portal, graduation, and the NBA Draft, BYU is losing eight scholarship players from the 2024-2025 team. The Cougars had already backfilled seven of those scholarships earlier this year. On Wednesday, BYU backfilled the final spot by signing Austrian native Aleksej Kostić. Last season, Kostić played for the Arkadia Traiskirchen Lions of the Austrian Basketball Superliga. Today, we're reviewing the BYU basketball roster as it stands today.
Departing Players
BYU will lose four seniors to graduation. Three scholarship players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and Egor Demin declared for the NBA Draft.
- Mawot Mag - Graduation
- Fousseyni Traore - Graduation
- Trey Stewart - Graduation
- Trevin Knell - Graduation
- Dallin Hall - Transfer Portal
- Kanon Catchings - Transfer Portal
- Elijah Crawford - Transfer Portal
- Townsend Tripple - Transfer Portal
- Egor Demin - NBA
Returning Players
Four rotation players return for their senior seasons in 2025-2026, headlined by returning starters Keba Keita and Richie Saunders. Saunders has the potential to be one of the best scorers in the country next season.
- Keba Keita - Senior
- Richie Saunders - Senior
- Mihailo Boskovic - Senior
- Dawson Baker - Senior
- Brody Kozlowski - Sophomore
- Khadim Mboup - Freshman
- Max Triplett - Senior
- Jared McGregor - Senior
Incoming Players
BYU brings in its most talented class in program history. BYU's 2025 class is ranked 3rd nationally according to 247Sports. The story of the offseason will be the arrival of AJ Dybansta. Dybansta is the favorite to be the top overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Cougars will also welcome Washington transfer Dominique Diomande, five-star Baylor transfer Rob Wright, SIU transfer Kennard Davis, Idaho sharpshooter Tyler Mrus, and veteran guard Nate Pickens.
- AJ Dybansta - Freshman
- Xavion Staton - Freshman
- Dominique Diomande - Washington transfer
- Rob Wright - Baylor transfer
- Kennard Davis - Southern Illinois transfer
- Tyler Mrus - Idaho transfer
- Nate Pickens - UC Riverside transfer
- Aleksej Kostić- Austrian Basketball Superliga