BYU Basketball Reportedly Set to Host Four-Star Xavion Staton for Official Visit
One of the top recruits in the 2025 recruiting class is scheduled to officially visit the BYU basketball program, he told HS Top Recruits. Xavion Staton will be in Provo on November 2nd for his official visit. Staton recently trimmed his list of finalist to four and BYU made the cut alongside UNLV, Stanford, and Michigan.
Staton is ranked the 23rd best prospect nationally by 247Sports and the nation's second best center. He is the top basketball recruit from the state of Nevada in the 2025 recruiting class.
Staton is listed at 6'11 by 247Sports, but he has been listed as tall as 7'1 and 210 pounds. In BYU's projected lineup for the 2024-2025 season, the Cougars lack some size at the five spot. Staton would fill that void in spades - he has enough size to compete at the highest levels of college basketball.
It is Staton's athleticism and rim protecting abilities that make him the coveted recruit he is today. Most players at his size are clunky and slow, espeically in high school. Staton has the ability to move his feet, catch lobs, and get vertical. He can shoot a jumper in a punch, but he will make his living around the rim.
Staton represents the kind of high-level recruits that BYU has been able to attract since hiring Kevin Young. Young has elevated BYU's recruiting to heights never before seen by any major BYU athletic program. The 2024 class is arguably the best in BYU basketball history, but Coach Young has the potential to sign an even better class in 2025.