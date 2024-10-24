BYU Basketball's Kevin Young Shares Update on Egor Demin's Eligibility
BYU basketball fans received mixed news regarding the eligibility of the Cougars' international players ahead of Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City. Head coach Kevin Young confirmed that five-star freshman Egor Demin has been cleared to play by the NCAA and will be ready for BYU’s season opener. However, the status of recent Serbian addition Mihailo Boskovic is still unresolved.
“Egor is good to go,” Young said in an interview with Deseret News. “Mahailo is working with compliance, and it is kind of in their hands.”
Demin, a 6-foot-9 guard from Russia, has impressed early in camp with his playmaking skills. Many consider him an NBA lottery prospect. “His overall feel for the game is really impressive,” Young said. “Guys like playing with him because he passes the ball. We’ll use him all over the court.”
Boskovic, on the other hand, is still awaiting NCAA clearance. His eligibility process is more complex, and Young said that it could take some time to sort out. “I don’t know what the sticking points are,” Young said. “There are a lot of rules that are changing every day in that space, so I’m leaving it to the people who know what they are doing.”
Boskovic was a standout in the Blue-White scrimmage, showing impressive shooting range and athleticism. If cleared, he would be a key contributor to BYU’s frontcourt. “He had some really good moments in camp,” Young added.
The uncertainty surrounding Boskovic's eligibility is frustrating, but Young is optimistic. “We’re hoping for the best, and we’ll adjust as needed,” he said. As the Cougars gear up for their inaugural season in the Big 12, they’ll need all the talent they can get. Boskovic’s eligibility will something to watch in the coming weeks.