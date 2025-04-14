BYU Basketball Signs Baylor Transfer Robert Wright
After days of speculation, Baylor transfer Robert Wright is officially a BYU Cougar. The BYU men's basketball program announced Wright's signing on Monday morning.
“He comes from a great family, and we are thrilled to have them all join Cougar Nation," BYU head coach Kevin Young said in a BYU press release. "Rob is one of the most dynamic guards in the country with his combination of speed and quickness. He is the ultimate floor general and makes everyone around him better."
Wright is a five-star transfer according to 247Sports. He is ranked the eight best transfer prospect in the country. He will start at point guard for BYU next season.
It's hard to imagine a better replacement for Egor Demin than Robert Wright. Wright, who was the top point guard and a top 25 recruit in the 2024 class, averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game as a true freshman at Baylor. He scored 22 points in an overtime loss to BYU.
Wright is quick off the dribble and he creates offense at an elite level. He is an ideal fit alongside the likes of AJ Dybansta and Richie Saunders (assuming Saunders returns for another season). You can check out a few highlights from his true freshman season here.
Wright is a gifted facilitator. He had an assist rate of 27% of his passes as a true freshman. Given his ability to get to the rim and distribute the basketball, he will be able to create a lot of open looks for his teammates.
Wright shot 35.4% from three as a true freshman. However, he was one of the better catch-and-shoot players in the country. According to College Basketball Scouting, he was 87th percentile in terms of catch-and-shoot efficiency. Given Kevin Young's ability to create open looks on offense, it's fair to expect Wright's three-point percentages to improve next season.
Adding Wright gives BYU perhaps its most talented roster ever for next season. If the Cougars can get Richie Saunders back for one more year, it will be perhaps the most anticipated season in program history.