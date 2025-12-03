Four-Star Linebacker Adam Bywater Brings a Family Legacy to BYU

On Wednesday, Olympus High School standout Adam Bywater signed with BYU. Bywater picked the Cougars over finalists Utah and Boise State earlier this year. Adam, who is the younger brother of former BYU star linebacker Ben Bywater, also held competing offers from Utah State, Arizona State, and San Diego State.

As a 6'3 junior at Olympus High School, Adam lined up at both safety and linebacker. He tallied 80 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and 4 pass breakups in 2024. The BYU coaching staff told Bywater that they like his size, length, and frame. They also like his motor and instincts. He is projected to play linebacker at the next level

Bywater had a breakout season as a senior. He tallied 120 tackles, 6 interceptions, 5 touchdowns on offense, 1 sack, 1 blocked punt, and 1 blocked field goal. After his senior season, he was elevated to four-star status and he now ranks as the fifth best prospect in the state per 247Sports.

Adam's older brother, Ben Bywater, was going to be a face of the program in 2024. Bywater suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the Kansas game in 2023 and he announced his plans to return for one more season at BYU in 2024. Unfortunately, nerve damage in his shoulder prevented him from playing in 2024.

When healthy, Ben Bywater was a tackling machine for the BYU defense. He averaged 100 tackles per season from 2021-2022. He had the potential to crack the top five in solo tackles by a BYU player in 2024, and he was also positioned to break the all-time record for assisted tackles in 2024. He had 112 solo tackles in his career and 135 assisted tackles.

Ben has talked with Adam about his BYU experience. "My brother Ben had a very positive experience with coaches and fans," Bywater said in an earlier interview with BYU On SI in an earlier interview. "He was honored to be a captain and represent the school. He was super proud and happy of his career as a Cougar!"

