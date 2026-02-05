BYU Basketball Suffers Third Consecutive Loss at Oklahoma State

The BYU basketball program went on the road on Wednesday night and suffered its third consecutive loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cougars have struggled to get stops over the last few weeks, and that inability to get stops has turned into a three-game losing streak.

The Cougars allowed 99 points including 52 points in the paint. The Cowboys outscored the Cougars 52-36 in the paint.

This was a game that BYU really needed. Losers of three out of the last four games, BYU needed a bounce-back win before returning home to host a top-10 Houston team. Instead, BYU has reached a low point of the season.

The Cougars were plagued by another slow start, something that has become a theme during this losing streak. BYU trailed by 15 points midway through the first half.

Then, BYU went on a 19-4 run to close the first half and tied the game at 41. It was AJ Dybantsa that brought BYU back into the game. After a slow start that included four turnovers, Dybantsa came to life and scored 18 points in the first half. Dybantsa took over the game in the final five minutes of the first half.

Dybantsa led all scorers with 36 points. BYU's defensive woes overshadowed what was otherwise a very efficient performance from Dybantsa.

BYU got out to a quick start in the second half, taking a five-point lead in the first few minutes of the second half.

Then, it was all Oklahoma State from that point on. The Cowboys went on various micro runs and the Cougars had no answers. When BYU was trying to make a late run to cut into the deficit, Oklahoma State free throws kept the Cougars at arm's length.

Up to this point of the season, all of BYU's losses had come to top 15 teams when the Cougars were underdogs. This loss changes that narrative, as BYU was favored over an Oklahoma State team that is currently on the bubble.

Coming into this game, BYU was clinging to a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament. This game will certainly cost the Cougars a seed in the tournament projections. Fortunately for BYU, there will be plenty of opportunities to earn their way back up a seed line or two.

The Cougars desperately need a win, and it won't get easier on Saturday as they host the Houston Cougars. BYU has not beaten Houston since the two schools joined the Big 12 together in 2023.

