BYU Basketball Target Martin Somerville Commits to Florida State
A BYU basketball transfer target is off the board. On Friday, UMass Lowell transfer Martin Somerville committed to Florida State. Somerville took official visits to both BYU and Florida State before deciding to commit to the Seminoles.
Somerville was a candidate to play the backup point guard spot for BYU and potentially be the fifth starter depending on who else BYU might add from the transfer portal.
Somerville is an elite catch-and-shoot three-point shooter. That's where he would have provided the most value to a BYU roster that will be able to attack the rim in a variety of ways. Somerville could have been a great option as a shooter as opposing defenses turned their attention to AJ Dybansta and Rob Wright.
Without Somerville, BYU moves on to other plans. The Cougars cast a wide net in the transfer portal and in the international ranks.