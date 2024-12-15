BYU Basketball Wing Richie Saunders Provides Injury Update
On Saturday evening, Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program took down Wyoming 68-49 in a game that was never close. Since the game was never in doubt, the top story of the game was an injury suffered by BYU veteran Richie Saunders. In the early minutes of the game, Saunders collided with a Wyoming player and did not return.
Saunders provided an injury update on Instagram on Sunday. "Appreciate all the thoughts and prayers," Saunders said. "I'm all good! Just down with a concussion and a busted lip."
Fortunately for BYU, Saunders will probably have time to heal before conference play. The Cougars have just one more game in non-conference play before tipping off conference play against Arizona State on December 31st. Typical concussion protocol lasts two weeks, so if that timeline holds, Saunders will likely be available for the game against the Sun Devils.
Another injury status to monitor over the next few weeks is of BYU guard Egor Demin. Demin suffered a knee contusion against Providence and has not played since. Getting Demin back in time for conference play will be critical.
Demin leads BYU in scoring at 13.3 points per game and Saunders ranks second averaging 12.3 points per game.