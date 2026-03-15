Final NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Before Selection Sunday

Selection Sunday is here. For his second time in as many seasons as BYU's head coach, Kevin Young will lead the BYU basketball program into March Madness. Last year in his first year as head coaoch, Young led the Cougars to the Sweet 16.

The Cougars are a lock for the NCAA Tournament. It's simply a matter of who they will play and where they will play. Below are the latest projections for BYU as of Sunday morning. All of these projections have one thing in common: they all agree BYU will be a 6-seed in the tournament.

ESPN - Joe Lunardi

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has BYU as a 6-seed in Buffalo. The Cougars would play either SMU or Texas who would face each other in the First Four. The winner of BYU-SMU/Texas would advance to play the winner of Virginia-Tennessee State. Virginia is coming off a loss in the ACC Championship game.

The 2-seed on BYU's side of the bracket would be Michigan State.

SI - Kevin Sweeney

Kevin Sweeney has BYU as a 6-seed facing 11-seed USF in the first round of the tournament. The winner of BYU-USF would advance to take on the winner of Purdue-Wright State. The 2-seed on BYU's side of the bracket would be UConn. The Cougars lost to UConn in the non-conference by just two points.

FOX - Mike Decourcy

FOX's Mike Decourcy has outlined perhaps the most favorable draw BYU could get. The Cougars would be a 6-seed facing either SMU or Missouri in the first round in Portland. If BYU advanced past the first round, they would take on the winner of Gonzaga-North Dakota State.

The 2-seed on BYU's side of the bracket would be Michigan State.

CBS

CBS has BYU as a 6-seed facing 11-seed USF. The winner of BYU-USF would advance to the second round to take on the winner of Virginia-Idaho. Purdue would be the 2-seed on BYU's side of the bracket in this projection.

NCAA.com - Andy Katz

In Katz' projections, BYU would be a 6-seed facing the winner of SMU/Texas in the first round. The winner of that game would advance to take on the winner of Gonzaga-Kennesaw State.

Michigan State would be the 2-seed on BYU's side of the bracket in this projection.

USA Today

In USA Today's projection, BYU would be a 6-seed taking on the winner of SMU-Missouri in the first round. The winner of that first round game would take on the winner of Gonzaga-Idaho.