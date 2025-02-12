BYU Bench Lifts the Cougars to Gritty Road Win at West Virgina
On Tuesday night, BYU Basketball notched the most critical win of the Kevin Young era. BYU used a late rally in the second half against West Virginia to pull out the 73-69 win. The bench propelled BYU to the win in this game. The BYU bench outscored West Virginia 38-18.
BYU got critical minutes from reserves Trey Stewart, Mihailo Boskovic, Dallin Hall, Fousseyni Traore, and Kanon Catchings. Trey Stewart scored 8 points including two threes as the shot clock expired. Mihailo Boskovic hit a critical three late in the game and he also sealed the win with an old fashioned three-point play on BYU's final possession.
BYU was led in scoring by Egor Demin who had one of his best games in a BYU uniform. Demin had 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.
This game featured 11 lead changes and 5 ties. When West Virginia came out firing from three in the second half, BYU hung around and kept the game close. It was a late run that gave BYU their first lead of the second half and ultimately helped BYU escape Morgantown with a win.
With 06:33 remaining in the second half, BYU trailed 56-62. West Virginia had all the momentum at that point and was beginning to pull away. Then, Egor Demin attacked the rim and scored going to his left. Demin was fouled on the shot and he converted the free throw to cut the lead to 59-62.
On the ensuing inbound, Mawot Mag got a steal and passed it off to Richie Saunders who was fouled. Saunders made the first free throw to cut the lead to 60-62. BYU got a defensive stop on the next WVU possession, and Mihailo Boskovic hit a three to give BYU a 63-62 lead. That was BYU's first lead of the second half.
A driving layup from Egor Demin on the next possession gave BYU a 65-62 lead and capped off a 9-0 BYU run. The Cougars and the Mountaineers went back and forth until Egor Demin got a critical steal in the final minute and he was fouled after the steal. Demin, who has struggled at times from the free throw line, hit both free throws and gave BYU the 70-69 lead.
After getting another stop, BYU designed a play for Mihailo Boskovic. The Cougars took advantage of the aggressive WVU defense and Boskovic rolled to the rim. It was a different look than BYU had given the WVU defense throughout the game. Boskovic made the shot at the rim and was fouled. He sealed the game when he made the free throw, giving BYU a 73-69 lead.
With the win, BYU remains in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament bid. The Cougars have a critical game upcoming on Saturday against Kansas State.