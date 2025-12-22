BYU Big Man Abdullah Ahmed Will Reportedly Make BYU Debut Against EWU

Reinforcements are coming to the BYU frontcourt. Over the weekend, former G-League big man Abdullah Ahmed announced that he will make his BYU debut on Monday against Eastern Washington.

BYU’s Abdullah Ahmed, a former G League center, will make his debut with the Cougars on Monday, he told @On3sports.



The 6-foot-10 big man says he’s been given three years of eligibility from the NCAA. https://t.co/W43nqQ8N0K https://t.co/ielsmUI4NR pic.twitter.com/bYcQyUkHga — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 20, 2025

Ahmed committed to BYU in December over Big 12 rival Houston. Ahmed brings a very unique background to the BYU basketball program: a G-League background. Given the new landscape of college athleteics, he was granted NCAA eligibility after playing for the New York Knicks G-League affiliate. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Ahmed was granted three years of eligibility by the NCAA.

Ahmed's experience and size could prove critical for the second half of BYU's season. The Cougars have all the tools to make a Final Four run. The one thing they have lacked at times? Size in the post. For as good as Keba Keita is for BYU, he is just 6'8. That has created some matchup problems for BYU against teams with a lot of size in the post.

Ahmed is listed at 6'10 and his primary strength in the G-League was his ability to protect the rim. Last year, he averaged 3.0 blocks per game despite playing only 18 minutes per game. He also averaged 4.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Ahmed's offensive output could really benefit from the step down in competition. He has the athleticism and skill to be a double-digit scorer at the college level.

He will also be another threat to catch lobs around the rim. Ahmed has the athleticism to play well above the rim.

Where he will need to improve to stay on the court is at the free throw line. Ahmed shot just 23.1% from the free throw line. The sample size was small: he only attempted 13 free throws. Still, he might not be a player that BYU can have on the court late in games if he can't at least approach 50%-60% from the free throw line.

Ahmed fills a position of need for BYU. The Cougars lack proven depth behind Keba Keita. While Ahmed is inexperienced at the college level, he's a veteran basketball player. He is 22 years old and he spent the last two years with the Weschester Knicks. The addition of Ahmed makes BYU a little less reliant on Keba Keita, and more prepared to handle teams with a lot of size.

Given BYU's chances to make a deep run in the tournament, it makes sense to exhaust one of Ahmed's three years of eligibility.

More BYU Coverage