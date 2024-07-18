BYU Freshman Kanon Catchings Selected to Participate in Damian Lillard's Camp
BYU freshman signee Kanon Catchings has been invited to participate in the 2024 Forumla Zero Elite camp. The camp is hosted by NBA star Damian Lillard and is open to a small group of upcoming basketball talents. Zero Elite offers 20 of the top high school basketball prospects and 20 of the top college basketball prospects to participate in the camp every year. Catchings, one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, will have the opportunity to develop at the camp in August.
Other college players that were invited to participate were top 20 recruit Asa Newell, North Carolina signee James Brown, and UCLA signee Trent Perry among others.
Catchings has NBA aspirations, perhaps as early as the 2025 NBA Draft. If he plays well enough as a true freshman at BYU, he could end up as a first-round pick. His combination of lenth at 6'9 and skill makes him a prime prospect for the modern day NBA.
Below is more information on the Formula Zero Elite camp from its official website.
"Formula Zero is a community of elite basketball players led by Damian Lillard. This community is not for everyone. It exists only for those who have a relentless passion to do things differently. The Formula is not fake or superficial. It is a catalyst for real change and has molded one of the best players on the planet. We care about you and want to tell you the truths that will help you succeed. If you are fortunate enough to be invited it’s important to know; we want nothing from you, but everything for you."
“I want to make an impact. To build a community of authentic and driven people who do things differently. Who don’t skip steps, whose confidence is real, who look out for each other, and who don’t take no for an answer. Who follows the formula.”- Damian Lillard