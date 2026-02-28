BYU Adds Snow College Transfer Quarterback Max Barker to the Roster

BYU officially kicked off the 2026 season on Friday with the first practice of Spring Camp. On the same day, BYU added a quarterback to the roster: Snow College transfer Max Barker. Barker comes to BYU after playing the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Snow College.

In two years, Barker appeared in six games for the Badgers. In those six games, Barker attempted just five passes. He completed three out of those five passes for 31 yards.

Barker joins a BYU quarterback room that only had three quarterback on the roster: Bear Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet, and Enoch Watson. From purely a numbers perspective, the Cougars needed to add another quarterback to the roster. That's where Barker fits in. The Cougars pursued a few potential backup quarterback options in the transfer portal, but none of them ended up at BYU.

The addition of Barker will have no impact on the depth chart. Bear Bachmeier will be the undisputed starter while Enoch Watson and Treyson Bourguet will battle it out for the backup quarterback job. On the first day of Spring Camp, Bourguet took the reps with the second-team offense.

Newcomers on the Spring Roster

On BYU's spring roster, 34 newcomers are listed. Those newcomers recently selected their new jersey numbers for their first year at BYU.