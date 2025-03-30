BYU Freshman Kanon Catchings to Enter the Transfer Portal

LATE NIGHT PORTAL: BYU forward Kanon Catchings is entering the transfer portal, @LeagueRDY has learned.



Catchings is a former four-star recruit who played just one season at BYU. Native of Brownsburg, Indiana. Former Purdue commit.



He averaged 7.2PPG and 2.2RPG this season. pic.twitter.com/3LFy6fAt6R