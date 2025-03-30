BYU Freshman Kanon Catchings to Enter the Transfer Portal
BYU freshman Kanon Catchings is set to enter the transfer portal after just one season in Provo, according to a report from Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops. In his only season at BYU, Catchings averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Catchings entered the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag. In other words, Catchings already has a plan for where he intends to go. When Catchings arrived at BYU, he was a potential NBA Draft Pick. He will likely try to play at least one more year of college basketball before turning pro.
Catchings experienced ups and downs in his lone season in Provo. He started the season in the starting lineup. Inconsistent shooting and defense led to a bench role, as Kevin Young inserted veteran Mawot Mag replaced Catchings in the starting lineup.
When Catchings was hitting shots, he provided a major boost to BYU in some of their biggest wins this season. Against Baylor, Catchings was a perfect 8/8 from the field and a perfect 4/4 from three. He had 23 points in 25 minutes.
Against Arizona, Catchings had 14 points in BYU's 96-95 win over Alabama. He also scored in double figures on the road at West Virginia - the win that turned BYU's season around.
By the end of the season, however, Catchings had fallen almost completely out of the rotation. He had nine total minutes in BYU's three games in the NCAA Tournament.
BYU moved quickly to replace Catchings. The Cougars picked up a commitment from Washington transfer Dominique Diomande.