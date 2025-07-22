29 Former BYU Football Players Found New Homes This Offseason
After the 2024 season, 34 members of the BYU football program entered the transfer portal. 16 entered during the Winter transfer window and 18 entered during the Spring window. Then, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff withdrew from BYU to walk on at Tulane in July. Transfer portal entries were at an all-time high as teams prepared for potential roster cuts. BYU was not immune from transfer portal attrition. Today, we're checking in on those transfers out of the program.
Out of the 35 transfers out of the program, 29 have announced their next schools. Seven landed at another P4 program. 11 former BYU players transferred to the G6 ranks. The remaining players either dropped down to the FCS or JUCO levels or they retired from football.
Spring Transfer Window
Of the 19 players that transferred out during the Spring window or later, 16 found new homes. Four players stayed in the P4 ranks, five ended up in the G6 ranks and seven went down to either the FCS ranks or the JUCO ranks.
- Jake Retzlaff (Tulane)
- Keelan Marion (Miami)
- Harrison Taggart (Cal)
- Chika Ebunoha (Utah State)
- Porter Small (Weber State)
- Carson Tujague (Utah State)
- Nuuletau Sellesin (Utah State)
- Weston Jones
- Nason Coleman (NAU)
- Cale Breslin (Montana State)
- Landon Rehkow (Utah State)
- Cade Fennegan (Abiline Christian)
- Nathan Hoke
- Justice Ena
- Iosefa Letuli (Valley City State Football)
- Saimone Davis (Stephen F Austin)
- Joshua Singh (Vanderbilt)
- Carson Suesue (Oklahoma State)
- Cade Fennegan (Stephen F Austin)
Keelan Marion and Harrison Taggart were the two most impactful transfer portal entries before Jake Retzlaff withdrew from BYU. All three were projected to start for BYU in 2025.
Winter Transfer Window
These are the players that entered the transfer portal during the December transfer window. Out of the 16, three transferred to another P4 school, six went to the G6 ranks, and four went to the FCS ranks. The remaining players either have not announced their plans for the 2025 season or have retired from college football. Most notably, former BYU wide receiver Kody Epps announced his retirment after committing to Western Kentucky.
- Kody Epps (Retired)
- Micah Harper (Montana)
- Miles Davis (Utah State)
- Jackson Bowers (Oregon State)
- Crew Wakley (Purdue)
- Dane Christensen (Unknown)
- Dallin Havea (Unknown)
- Aisea Moa (Michigan State)
- Dallin Johnson (Utah Tech)
- David Latu (Boise State)
- Noah Lugo (UTSA)
- Sione Moa (UConn)
- Jake Eichorn (Utah State)
- Tyler West (Utah Tech)
- Dalton Riggs (UCF)
- Prince Zombo (Utah Tech)