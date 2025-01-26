BYU Head Coach Kevin Young Apologizes for Last-Second Shot Against Cincinnati
In the closing seconds against Cincinnati, BYU had the basketball and a 77-52 lead. The shot clock was turned off, so true freshman point guard Elijah Crawford dribbled out the clock as both teams started to walk towards their benches. Right before the buzzer, Crawford launched a three and made it, extending BYU's lead to 80-52.
The referees went to the monitor to check whether the shot left Crawford's hands before the final buzzer. The shot was confirmed and the final score was 80-52.
The Cincinnati bench took issue with Crawford's decision to shoot before the buzzer.
After the game, first-year BYU head coach Kevin Young apologized to Cincinnati for Crawford's decision.
"First of all, I'm not entirely sure what happened at the end there," Young said. "I think Eli shot the ball before the buzzer went off, which is not something we're about. So if that is the case, I apologize to Wes and their group. We try to operate in a classier manner than that, so apologies there."
When the shot happened, Young was already making his way towards midcourt to shake the hands of Cincinnati's players and staff.
This won't be the last time BYU and Cincinnati play each other this season. The Cougars are scheduled to travel to Ohio to play the Bearcats on February 8th.