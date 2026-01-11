BYU Holds Off Rival Utah for Road Win

On Saturday night, BYU basketball went into the Huntsman Center and took down rival Utah. The win marked BYU's 12th consecutive win, tied for the longest winning streak in program history and the longest winning streak since 1980.

BYU has struggled against Utah in the Huntsman Center over the last several years, and the Utes got out to a quick start in this game. Utah got out to a quick 7-0 lead and it looked like another one of those nights where Utah was going to rise to the occassion against BYU.

Then, BYU point guard Rob Wright knocked down a three for BYU's first points of the game. That bucket settled the nerves and the Cougars bounced back with their own micro run, taking a 10-9 lead.

Wright finished with 23 points and 6 assists. Utah was doubling or even tripling AJ Dybantsa. Wright made Utah pay by taking advantage of open shots and open lanes to the basket.

Speaking of AJ Dybantsa, Dybantsa still managed to score 20 points on 6/11 from the field. Utah never backed off its strategy to pressure Dybantsa, but Dybantsa used Utah's pressure to distribute the basketball to open shooters. Dybantsa had 6 points and 4 assists to go along with 20 points. Dybantsa was a team-high +10 in 37 minutes played. Dybantsa has now scored 20 or more points in nine consecutive games, surpassing Kevin Durant for the second longest streak in Big 12 history.

In the second half, it looked like BYU was about to pull away. The Cougars took a 13-point lead with just over 10 minutes remaining. Utah deserves credit for clawing back and making the game competitive in the closing minutes.

Utah trimmed the lead down to one with just over three minutes remaining.

The difference in the final minutes was Richie Saunders and his offensive rebounds. Saunders finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds. 6 of his 14 rebounds were on the offensive glass. Saunders gave BYU second chances when Utah was making one final run. Saunders willed BYU to its first win over Utah in the Huntsman Center in Saunders' career.

RICHIE SAUNDERS vs Utah



24 PTS | 14 REB | 3 AST | 1 STL pic.twitter.com/95Q5XTDAYQ — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) January 11, 2026

Despite the late push from the Utes, BYU never relinquished the lead in second half. A late defensive adjustment in the final minutes stopped Utah's offensive momentum.

BYU's big three finished with 67 of BYU's 89 points. The game against Utah was the third time that all three of Dybantsa, Saunders, and Wright scored 20 or more points. They are the only trio in D1 college basketball to accomplish that mark this season.

