Win Over Iowa State Was AJ Dybantsa's 'Most Complete Game'

On Saturday night, no. 23 BYU took down no. 6 Iowa State for their first signature win in conference play. It was also their first win without veteran star Richie Saunders in the lineup. Since Saunders went down with a season-ending injury, Dybantsa's usage and minutes - which were already very high - have increased.

Against one of the nation's best defenses in Iowa State, Dybantsa put up 29 points while playing all 40 minutes. He also had 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Dybantsa intiated BYU's offense for the majority of the game in the 79-69 win. 79 points was the fourth most points Iowa State had surrendered all season.

After the game, BYU coach Kevin Young called Dybantsa's performance his "most complete game of the season".

"It was unbelievable," Young said on Dybantsa's defensive effort. "AJ can do whatever he wants on a basketball court. Whatever he puts his mind to, he can do. That's their leading scorer and he held him to 1/5. Let's just put it into perspective. AJ played 40 minutes, didn't come out. He had 29 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 turnovers against a team that turns over everybody more than anyone in the country. And he held their best player to 1/5. The guy is an absolute stud, and I think he's showing people night in and night out how reliable he is. What I liked about tonight is that he did it on both ends of the floor - [that's] something I've challenged him with since I met the young man. Really proud of his complete game. I thought it was his most complete game of the season."

From the opening tip, Dybansta was responsible for guarding Iowa State leading scorer Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic came into the game averaging just under 18 points per game. On the first possession of the game, Momcilovic isolated Dyanbtsa in the post. Momcilovic attempted a fadeaway jumper and Dybantsa blocked Momcilovic's shot.

BYU got the ball back and, just seconds after blocking Momvcilovic, Dybantsa threw a lob to BYU big man Keba Keita. That sequence set the tone for the game.

AJ DYBANTSA vs Iowa State



29 PTS | 10 REB | 9 AST pic.twitter.com/XwwOhABZSv — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) February 22, 2026

Dybantsa has made his case to be the top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. While the entire country has been talking about Darryn Peterson and his availability, or lack thereof. Dybantsa has done whatever it takes to help BYU win without Richie Saunders in the lineup.

Dybantsa is more than just a scorer - he showed that against Iowa State. He can defend, he can distribute the basketball, and he can win. He is the type of player that NBA teams want to build around.