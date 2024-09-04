BYU Picks Up a Commitment from European Big Man Mihailo Boskovic
Kevin Young and the BYU basketball program continue to prioritize international prospects as they build the roster for the 2024-2025 season. On Wednesday, BYU added European professional Mihailo Boskovic to the roster. Bokovic is a 6-foot-10 big that can stretch the floor with his shooting ability. He can also defend the rim.
Boskovic has been playing professional basketball in Bosnia. He is 22 years old, so he's older than the typical freshman. His time in the professional ranks should also aid his transition to the college game. He is the former MVP of the FIBA Europe U-20 tournament.
Boskovic gives BYU an experienced stretch four on the roster. The Cougars were lacking a stretch four with experience after Noah Waterman entered the transfer portal. Boskovic fills that void, and he's arguably an upgrade at that position over Waterman. He has the ability to push for minutes right away and create space for the BYU offense. Below is a recap of where the BYU basketball roster stands as of today.
BYU Basketball 2024-2025 Roster
Returning Players
- Trey Stewart - Senior
- Richie Saunders - Junior
- Trevin Knell - Senior
- Dawson Baker - Junior
- Dallin Hall - Junior
- Fousseyni Traore - Senior
- Jared McGregor - Junior
- Townsend Tripple - Sophomore
2024 Recruiting Class
- Elijah Crawford - Guard
- Brody Kozlowski - Forward
- Egor Demin - Guard
- Kanon Catchings - Forward
- Khadim Mboup - Forward (hasn't been officially added to the roster yet)
- Max Triplett - Forward/Center (Walk-on)
- Mihailo Boskovic - Forward
Transfer Portal
- Keba Keita - Utah
- Mawot Mag - Rutgers