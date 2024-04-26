BYU Point Guard Dallin Hall Exits Transfer Portal, Returns to BYU
BYU's starting point guard is back. On Friday, Dallin Hall announced that he will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to BYU. Duke, Virginia, Creighton, Clemson, Cincinnati, Florida, Washington, Utah, Utah State, Saint Mary's, and Oklahoma were among the schools that reached out to Hall once he entered the transfer portal.
Hall, who has played two years for BYU, averaged 9.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game last season. Hall's impact at BYU extended well beyond the box score. BYU's entire offense ran through Hall, and he was the primary ball handler for a team that lacked true ball handlers. Hall was very good at breaking down the defense and finding open shooters on the perimeter. When Hall was not on the floor, BYU struggled to get into an offensive rhythm.
In the opinion of this author, Dallin Hall was the most important player on BYU's team last season. He facilitated BYU's entire offense.
Hall is the second major recruiting win in as many days for new BYU basketball coach Kevin Young. On Thursday, Richie Saunders announced that he was returning to BYU after entering the transfer portal.
In his introductory press conference, Coach Young started his opening remarks by talking about the players. "Where I really want to start this thing off is the players," Coach Young said. "You guys were the first ones I saw when I got into this building. The things you guys were able to accomplish in the first year in the Big 12 were absolutely remarkable. I cannot wait to have every one of you guys back in a BYU uniform. We're going to get to it. Make no mistake about it, that's my first priority is those [returning players]."
Coach Young's first priority was to retain his top players. After his first two weeks on the job, he has accomplished his first priority as BYU's new coach.